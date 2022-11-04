Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) SVP Itai Perry Sells 6,200 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,950.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Itai Perry sold 3,700 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $22,940.00.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 713.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.2% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

