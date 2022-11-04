Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) SVP Itai Perry Sells 6,200 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,950.00.
  • On Thursday, September 15th, Itai Perry sold 3,700 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $22,940.00.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 713.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.2% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

