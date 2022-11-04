Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has €6.50 ($6.50) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Terveystalo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €7.00 ($7.00) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Danske downgraded shares of Terveystalo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Terveystalo Oyj Stock Performance

Terveystalo Oyj stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95. Terveystalo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Terveystalo Oyj Company Profile

Terveystalo Oyj provides occupational healthcare services in Finland. The company offers general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic, outpatient surgery, dental, and other adjacent services; and outsourcing services, staffing services, child welfare services, oral health, laboratory, imaging, wellbeing, day surgery, healthcare outsourcing, healthcare staffing, and primary and specialty care services.

