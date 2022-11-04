Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $237.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $221.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.10.

NYSE NSC opened at $227.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.42. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

