Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BSBR. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.