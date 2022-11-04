CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $1,319,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in CF Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

