China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
China Southern Airlines Stock Performance
China Southern Airlines stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $35.15.
Institutional Trading of China Southern Airlines
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.