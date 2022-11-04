Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.31.

Shares of MOS opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

