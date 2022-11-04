Bank of America Begins Coverage on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Under Armour Trading Up 12.0 %

NYSE UAA opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

