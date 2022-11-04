Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Angela M. Snyder Sells 4,818 Shares

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,622,000 after purchasing an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

