Brent E. Richmond Sells 3,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,678.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

