Jerry W. Burris Sells 3,947 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

NVT opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

