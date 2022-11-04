Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga Buys 25,197 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 25,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $158,993.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,247,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,113,529.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, October 31st, Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 16,523 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $100,955.53.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

