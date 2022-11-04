Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) COO Sells $180,180.00 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:HLX opened at $6.75 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
