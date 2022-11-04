FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.