FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
FOX Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
