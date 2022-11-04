Truist Financial Begins Coverage on OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $866.03 million, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.51.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $127.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.