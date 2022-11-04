Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells $51,726.67 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

About Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Cohu by 444.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cohu by 185.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

