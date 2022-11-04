Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells $51,726.67 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cohu Stock Performance
Shares of COHU opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.