Thad Jampol Sells 2,500 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,375,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 6th, Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10.

Intapp Trading Up 1.3 %

INTA stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

