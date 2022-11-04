Insider Selling: NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 760.92 and a beta of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of NOV

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $5,688,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

