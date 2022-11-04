Beach Point Capital Management Sells 20,112 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,548.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63.

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,944.00.

LLAP stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,097,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

