Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of RMI stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $23.42.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
