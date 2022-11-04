Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RMI stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

