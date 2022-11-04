New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 876,469 shares.The stock last traded at $55.48 and had previously closed at $54.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

