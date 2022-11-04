VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 29,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 309,381 shares.The stock last traded at $0.40 and had previously closed at $0.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $682.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
