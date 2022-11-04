VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 29,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 309,381 shares.The stock last traded at $0.40 and had previously closed at $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $682.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.