Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.18, but opened at $21.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Inogen shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Inogen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at $1,750,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 525,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.