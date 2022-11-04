British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $38.03. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 26,008 shares trading hands.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,092,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

