British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $38.03. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 26,008 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.