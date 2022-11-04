Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.53, but opened at $40.84. Astec Industries shares last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 257 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 182.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.