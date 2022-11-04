Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Down to $18.47

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $17.54. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 1,086 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,047,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

