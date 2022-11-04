ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.17. ProPetro shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 17,073 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

