Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Shares Gap Down to $177.89

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.89, but opened at $168.05. Extra Space Storage shares last traded at $158.09, with a volume of 21,332 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.11.
Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $182.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
