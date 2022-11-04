Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Down to $30.91

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $29.00. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 11,842 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.32 and a beta of 2.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Crestwood Equity Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 222,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

