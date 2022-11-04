TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $160,712,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.