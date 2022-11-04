TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Novanta Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $19,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,910 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $136.15 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.