Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,158 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.36 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

