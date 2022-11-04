Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 613.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83.

