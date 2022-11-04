American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $51,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $185,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 4.3 %

AEO opened at $10.84 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

