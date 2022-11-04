Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $57.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

