Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,949,000 after purchasing an additional 522,256 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,244,000 after acquiring an additional 436,574 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,899. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $98.98.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

