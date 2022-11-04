Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,854 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SEE opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

