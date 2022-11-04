Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.44. Sotera Health shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1,495 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

