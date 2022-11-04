Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Down to $12.96

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.09. Enhabit shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 1,905 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Down 7.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $82,128.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,979.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $171,979.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,442 shares of company stock valued at $584,249 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.