Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Gap Down to $32.28

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $29.97. Kaman shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 857 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Kaman Stock Down 7.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Institutional Trading of Kaman
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 46.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaman (KAMN)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.