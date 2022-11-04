Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Gap Down to $32.28

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $29.97. Kaman shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 857 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kaman Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $160.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 46.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

