Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $32.10. Avient shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 3,974 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

