Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.17. Ero Copper shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 933 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Ero Copper Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
