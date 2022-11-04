Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.17. Ero Copper shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 933 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Ero Copper Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

