Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.49

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $20.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.78%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 183.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.