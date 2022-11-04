Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $22.07

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 22.07, but opened at 20.05. Paramount Global shares last traded at 20.29, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 23.60 and its 200-day moving average is 27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of 7.78 billion during the quarter.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

