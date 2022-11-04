Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $22.07

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 22.07, but opened at 20.05. Paramount Global shares last traded at 20.29, with a volume of 170 shares traded.
Paramount Global Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is 23.60 and its 200-day moving average is 27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of 7.78 billion during the quarter.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAA)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.