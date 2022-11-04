KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down to $14.84

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $13.11. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 10,310 shares trading hands.

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,224,000 after buying an additional 1,033,220 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 692,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,032 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

