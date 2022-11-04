ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.26. ironSource shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 13,094 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.68.

ironSource Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of ironSource

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $182.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ironSource by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading

