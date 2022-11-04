Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.90. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 25,642 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SBSW. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 614,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 512,967 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading

