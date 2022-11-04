Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Gap Up to $207.29

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $207.29, but opened at $216.00. Charles River Laboratories International shares last traded at $223.23, with a volume of 6,656 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 166,507 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

