Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.65. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 64,960 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 303.43% and a negative net margin of 952.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, insider Henry Ji acquired 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

