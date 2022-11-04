Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $192.26, but opened at $200.44. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $210.03, with a volume of 2,965 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average is $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.