Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $192.26, but opened at $200.44. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $210.03, with a volume of 2,965 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,279,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average is $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

